Angola: Kuena Has Benefited More Than 200,000 People Through Social Projects in Angola

Benguela — More than 200,000 people have benefited, over almost two years, from projects developed by the Kuena Social Platform, linked to Gemcorp Group in Angola, in the areas of education, culture, the environment and community development.

The information was provided to ANGOP on Sunday by Tatiana Pedro, digital communications manager at Imbono, a Gemcorp-affiliated company, on the sidelines of the platform's participation in the 15th edition of the Benguela International Fair (FIB 2026), where some of its social responsibility and sustainable development initiatives are being presented.

Among the projects developed by the platform is Cambeú, which focuses on the conservation of sea turtles and has already enabled more than 10,000 specimens to be returned to the sea, contributing to the preservation of marine life along the Angolan coast.

According to Tatiana Pedro, for the next season, scheduled to run from October 2026 to April 2027, the project plans to mobilise volunteers for field activities, including Biology students, patrol officers and other interested parties.

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During FIB, Kuena is also collecting expressions of interest from candidates for the volunteer programme.

Another initiative under consideration in Benguela Province stems from a partnership between Kuena and ACQUA, which are assessing the possibility of using sludge from water treatment in the production of eco-friendly bricks.

The project is at an initial study and testing stage aimed at assessing the characteristics of the material and its potential application in a circular economy solution. The results are expected to determine whether the initiative is viable and can proceed.

The Kuena Social Platform's work is structured around three pillars, namely Semear, dedicated to socio-environmental projects; Transformar, focused on education and training; and Acelerar, aimed at entrepreneurship, mentoring and skills development.

The official explained that, at FIB 2026, the platform is presenting some of the 13 projects developed in four provinces across the country, including EKOAR, which focuses on waste recovery and environmental awareness, and the Etona Educational Art Centre (CEA), which provides training in visual arts, dance, music, theatre and fashion design.

According to Tatiana Pedro, the Kuena Social Platform's participation in FIB provides an opportunity to bring the public closer to projects developed across the country and to demonstrate the different forms of social intervention.

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The Kuena Social Platform is participating in FIB 2026 in a shared stand with Imbono. The event runs from 9 to 13 September at the Estádio Nacional de Ombaka in Benguela.