Angola: Expo Cubango Generates More Than AOA 978 Million in Business

Menongue — More than AOA 978 million in business volume, 150 business contacts, 50 partnerships and more than 900 jobs were generated in Menongue during the 3-day first edition of Expo Cubango 2026.

According to Carlos Calas, chairman of the board of CCallas Angola, which organised the event, the event brought together 285 exhibitors from different sectors of activity, showcasing the diversity and capacity of local and national businesses.

He described the result achieved as a sign of the province's capacity to produce, attract investment and generate opportunities.

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Expo 2026 also recorded the attendance of more than 55,000 visitors, a figure which, according to Carlos Calas, demonstrates the interest of the population and economic operators in the production, trade and investment opportunities available in the province.

The municipality of Cuchi was awarded the Expo Cubango 2026 Grand Prize.

Business and employment drive the local economy

Carlos Calas stressed that the more than AOA 978 million generated at the event represented production, the circulation of wealth and the stimulation of economic activity in Cubango Province.

He added that the 150 business contacts established had already resulted in 50 concrete partnerships, demonstrating that the effects of Expo Cubango are expected to extend beyond the duration of the event.

According to the executive, these partnerships could lead to new business initiatives, business expansion and increased circulation of goods and services in the province.

In the social sphere, he highlighted the creation of more than 900 jobs and described the result as an opportunity for young people to make a direct contribution to increasing household incomes.

For Carlos Calas, the indicators achieved demonstrate that Cubango "is not merely a consumer market", but a territory with the capacity to produce, attract investment and create opportunities.

Expo as a platform for connections

The chairman of the board of CCallas Angola considered that the first edition of Expo Cubango had fulfilled its purpose by serving as an exhibition space, but above all as a platform connecting producers and buyers, projects and capital, and the public and private sectors.

Carlos Calas thanked the Provincial Government of Cubango, the organising team, partners and exhibitors for their commitment to holding the event and said the initiative represented an important starting point for stimulating the province's economy.

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He also reaffirmed CCallas Angola's commitment to continuing to bring businesses closer to opportunities, strengthen local companies and contribute to attracting investment.

To investors, the official gave assurances that Cubango is open and ready to welcome new projects, while exhibitors were encouraged to take away from the first edition of the fair not only sales, but also partnerships and new business opportunities.

Carlos Calas concluded that Expo Cubango 2026 should be seen as "a bridge, a starting point and a new economic era" for the province, advocating continued joint efforts between the public and private sectors to turn local potential into sustainable development.

Expo Cubango was held from 10 to 13 September.