Angola: Team Brady Wins E1 Luanda GP 2026

13 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Team Brady won the fifth edition of the E1 World Championship for electric boats, the E1 Luanda GP 2026, held on Sunday off Luanda Island.

With the victory, the duo of Emma Kimiläinen and Sam Coleman extended their lead at the top of the standings from 119 to 157 points.

Held at the Luanda Island Yacht Club, the event saw Team Brady finish ahead of Team Monaco in second place and Team Rafa in third.

Team Westbrook Racing by Visit Angola failed to reach the final after its boat developed technical problems during today's first race.

The team used a boat loaned by Team Lula, but was nevertheless unable to qualify for the final.

The event also featured several entertainment highlights, including appearances by NBA star LeBron James and actor Will Smith, who interacted with the Angolan public.

Overall standings:

1st. Team Brady - 157

2nd. Westbrook Racing by Visit Angola - 117

3rd. Aoki Racing Team - 86

4th. Team AlUla championed by LeBron James - 84

5th. Team Blue Rising - 79

6th. Team Monaco - 74

7th. Team Drogba Global Africa - 68

8th. Sierra Racing Club - 65

9th. Team Rafa - 62

10th. Sports.com Predict Team Miami Powered by Magnus - 53

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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