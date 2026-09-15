Angola: Cubango Provincial Governor Calls for Greater Focus On Agriculture

Menongue — Cubango Provincial Governor José Martins has called for greater investment in agriculture, arguing that the sector should occupy a central position in the province's economic development strategy.

Speaking at the closing gala of the first edition of Expo Cubango 2026, held from 10 to 13 September, José Martins stressed that investment in agriculture should focus on increasing production, enhancing competitiveness and strengthening links with the processing industry.

He added that agriculture should be developed as a means of creating jobs, building skills and strengthening the provincial economy.

"Agostinho Neto taught us that agriculture is the foundation and industry the decisive factor," the governor recalled, defending the need for a productive and competitive sector capable of supplying raw materials to an industry focused on processing goods produced within the province.

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According to the governor, adding value to agricultural and livestock production also represents an opportunity to stimulate local value chains, encourage entrepreneurship, create new sources of income for families and contribute to the diversification of Cubango's economy.

In this context, José Martins considered the Livestock Fair, held as part of the first edition of Expo Cubango 2026, particularly important, as it provided an opportunity to promote livestock farming and bring together producers, businesspeople, investors and other stakeholders in the productive chain.

Expo places Cubango at the centre of attention

The governor stated that Expo Cubango had gone beyond the scope of a simple exhibition, as it enabled the province to demonstrate what it is, what it possesses and, above all, what it can achieve in the economic, business and productive spheres.

José Martins stressed that the true legacy of the Expo should be measured by its ability to transform the contacts established during the event into business opportunities, investments and tangible benefits for the population, particularly young people.

"We reject the idea of an Expo that ends when its gates close. The opportunities it creates must not end when the fair concludes," he said, urging participants to continue developing the relationships established during the event.

The governor thanked government institutions, diplomatic representatives, businesses, exhibitors, sponsors, producers, entrepreneurs and the organising team for their contribution to the success of the first edition of Expo Cubango, which he described as an initiative that placed the province at the centre of attention as a hub for networking, opportunities, innovation, investment and development.

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Tourism and recognition of participants

On the occasion, José Martins encouraged visitors and participants to become "ambassadors" of the opportunities and attractions they discovered in Menongue and across Cubango, inviting them to return and bring other visitors in order to contribute to the growth of tourism and the generation of income for local communities.

He argued that tourism should also become a source of opportunities for young people in the province and throughout the country through the promotion of local resources and potential.

The governor also presided over the awards gala of the first edition of Expo Cubango 2026, describing the ceremony as a means of recognising effort, encouraging innovation and motivating participants to pursue excellence in their activities.

José Martins congratulated the winners in the various categories and extended words of recognition to exhibitors and participants who did not receive awards, reminding them that all had contributed to the success of the initiative.

"There are not simply winners and non-winners. There is a business and productive community that chose to believe in Cubango," the governor said.