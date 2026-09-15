Angola Fails African Junior Handball Championship Final

Abidjan — Egypt swept past Angola 37-10 on Friday to advance to the final of the 33rd African Men's Junior Handball Championship in Abidjan.

The Angolans struggled to find cohesion throughout the semi-final clash, trailing 19-5 at half-time as Egypt established total control over the match.

Defending champions Tunisia defeated Nigeria 44-22 in the other semi-final, setting up a third-place play-off between Angola and Nigeria scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 p.m. local time.

Despite the semi-final loss, Angola's run to the last four secured qualification for the 2027 World Championship in North Macedonia.

Coached by Edgar Neto, Angola opened their group campaign with a 49-17 win over Madagascar before beating Nigeria 29-25. After a 25-22 loss to Algeria in their final group match, the Angolans advanced to the semi-finals by defeating Rwanda 28-22 in the quarter-finals. WR/AMP