Malawi: DPP Torn Apart By Factions, Admits VP Ansah in Bombshell Interview

Estranged Malawi Vice-President Jane Ansah has dropped a political bombshell, admitting for the first time that she is fully aware of bitter factions tearing through the governing Democratic Progressive Party -- and claiming she has been deliberately shut out ever since taking office.

"I am really aware that there are factions," Ansah declared, when confronted with the question during an explosive exclusive interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

The retired Supreme Court of Appeal judge, who has spent the past year navigating her role as First Vice-President, didn't hold back as she laid bare the humiliating treatment she says she has endured behind the scenes.

"I can just speak for myself that I have been sidelined," she said bluntly.

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In a stunning revelation, Ansah recalled the very moment her ordeal began -- on the day President Peter Mutharika stunned the political establishment by naming her his running mate ahead of last September's general election.

"The day that the President announced that I am his running mate, how many people greeted me when I entered the hall? How many spoke to me?" she said. "But the President was happy and gave reasons why he chose me."

She claimed the snubs escalated dramatically from there -- culminating in her being deliberately kept away from the President's own victory address.

"From the word go, I have seen that people have come to do things or say things they shouldn't," she said. "When the President made the first address after winning, I was not there because someone told me not to go, but everybody else was there."

But it was her jaw-dropping account of being barred from the airport that will raise the most eyebrows.

Ansah revealed that when Mutharika jetted off on his first official private trip to South Africa, she was blocked from even seeing him off.

"There are two people who said I shouldn't go," she said. "So I just sat in the lounge."

Background: a surprise pick who was never welcomed

Mutharika picked Ansah -- the former Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson who once presided over the annulment of his own disputed 2019 re-election -- as his shock running mate on 25 July 2025, ahead of the DPP's ticket for the 16 September general election.

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Her selection stunned many within the party, given she holds no position on the DPP's national executive committee -- and, as her latest claims suggest, appears to have never been fully embraced by the party faithful since.

Her explosive remarks come amid mounting reports of a wider breakdown within the corridors of power, with Ansah having already gone public with separate accusations against Chief Secretary Dr Justin Saidi, whom she claims has blocked her from Cabinet meetings and withheld crucial documents -- allegations she insists she will pursue "procedurally," having so far declined to take her grievances directly to the President.