Malawi: Lands Minister Chipungu Calls for More Multi-Storey Developments in Lilongwe

Malawi's Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chimwemwe Chipungu, has inspected construction works on a new hotel at the Lilongwe Golf Club, praising the project as a significant boost to the country's tourism and hospitality sector.

Chipungu visited the site of the Lilongwe Ryllas Hotel on Tuesday, a development being undertaken by NICO Group and managed by Eris Properties Consultants. Once complete, the hotel is expected to offer up to 180 rooms, adding to the Malawian capital's capacity to accommodate visitors and business travellers.

"I commended NICO Group for this significant investment, which will contribute to the growth of tourism and the hospitality sector in Lilongwe," the minister said following the visit.

During the inspection, discussions also focused on transport arrangements for guests arriving in the city and staying at the hotel, with officials looking at ways to make travel to and from the site more convenient and efficient.

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Chipungu used the visit to call for more multi-storey developments in Lilongwe, arguing that such projects made better use of limited urban land while supporting sustainable growth as demand for space in the city continues to rise.

"As the demand for land continues to increase, we look forward to seeing more multi-storey developments that make efficient use of the limited land available while supporting sustainable urban growth," he said.

The minister reaffirmed government's commitment, through his ministry, to backing investments that create economic opportunities and drive development. "As Government, and particularly through the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, we remain committed to supporting investments that create opportunities, promote development, and drive economic growth," he added.

The Lilongwe Ryllas Hotel adds to a growing pipeline of hospitality investments in the capital, as developers respond to rising demand from business travellers and tourists visiting the city.