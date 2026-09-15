Uganda: MTN Momo Injects Shs15m Into Lwakataka's Motorsport Comeback

Kampala — MTN Mobile Money Uganda has injected Shs15 million into the Sprint for Lwakataka, supporting preparations for veteran rally driver Ponsiano Lwakataka's return to competitive motorsport as he marks 25 years on Uganda's rally circuit.

The contribution makes MTN MoMo the official payments partner for the Sprint for Lwakataka, scheduled for September 20, 2026 at Garuga, where motorsport fans will gather for a day of competition and celebrations.

The funds will support preparations for Lwakataka's rally car as he seeks to continue competing in a sport where vehicle performance and maintenance costs remain a major financial hurdle for drivers.

The partnership also introduces a discounted digital ticketing model, with fans who buy tickets through MoMo paying Shs5,000, compared with Shs10,000 for those who purchase tickets at the gate using cash.

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Fans can buy tickets by dialing 16520# and following the prompts. Those who purchase through MoMo will also have access to dedicated entry lanes outside the VVIP area, while MoMo customers will receive a 20% discount on eligible purchases made through the MoMo App on race day.

Dan Matovu, MTN MoMo Manager, Channels Quality Assurance, said the partnership is intended to combine support for Ugandan sporting talent with greater convenience for fans.

"MTN MoMo is pleased to support an event that celebrates one of Uganda's most recognisable motorsport personalities and brings together a passionate community of fans," Matovu said.

"Through this partnership, MoMo is not only supporting the Sprint for Lwakataka, but also making it easier for fans to participate, access the event and enjoy additional value through the MoMo App."

For Lwakataka, the financial support comes at a significant point in his career as he celebrates 25 years in motorsport. The rally driver has built a strong following in Uganda and has recorded notable performances in national competitions, including the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally.

The proceeds from the Sprint will also contribute towards upgrading his rally car and preparing him for future competitions.

Lwakataka said the support would help him improve the competitiveness of his car, which he has nicknamed "The Rabbit".

"I am extremely excited to receive this support from MTN MoMo. I have done my best to put up commendable performances against stronger cars. With the new car nicknamed 'The Rabbit', expect a new version of Lwakataka," he said.

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The partnership highlights the growing role of corporate financing and digital payments in Uganda's sporting events, particularly motorsport, where participation involves significant costs for vehicles, spare parts, maintenance, logistics and competition preparation.

For MTN MoMo, the Sprint also provides an opportunity to extend mobile money beyond everyday financial transactions into event ticketing and consumer payments. The company said its support reflects a broader commitment to platforms that celebrate Ugandan talent and bring communities together.

The Sprint for Lwakataka will take place at Garuga on September 20, bringing together motorsport enthusiasts for high-speed competition, entertainment and a celebration of Lwakataka's 25-year career.

Fans seeking the discounted Shs5,000 ticket can purchase through MoMo by dialing 16520#, while those using the MoMo App at the event will qualify for the 20% discount on eligible purchases.