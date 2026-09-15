Kenya: Nyaribo Launches Sh36.4mn Farmer Grants, Fmd Vaccination Targeting 113,800 Cattle

Nyamira — Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has launched a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination campaign targeting more than 113,800 cattle across the county as part of efforts to protect livestock and strengthen food security.

The vaccination programme will be implemented through an e-voucher system under the National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (NAVCDP), with the county government subsidising the cost for farmers.

Speaking at Riokenye in Borabu Constituency, Nyaribo said the campaign was a proactive measure to prevent FMD, which poses a threat to the livestock sector and farmers' livelihoods.

"I am pleased to officially launch this e-voucher vaccination against Foot and Mouth Disease, as we also issue grants to farmers' organisations," Nyaribo said.

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He said the exercise will run for the next two months, with veterinary officers moving from farm to farm to vaccinate cattle.

Under the subsidy programme, farmers will pay Sh50 per cow, while the county government will contribute Sh110 per animal towards the vaccination cost.

Nyaribo urged farmers to register their cattle and encourage their neighbours to participate in the exercise to improve coverage and reduce the risk of disease transmission.

"Through NAVCDP we are ensuring this vaccination is accessible and affordable to all of our farmers. Our officers are moving from farm to farm for the next two months vaccinating our cows," he said.

The vaccination programme was launched alongside the issuance of Sh36.4 million in grants to farmer organisations.

Of the amount, Sh32.6 million will go towards inclusion grants, while Sh3.8 million will support 40 Farmer-Led Demonstration Farms focusing on the dairy and coffee value chains.

Nyaribo said the investment is intended to strengthen agricultural productivity, improve farmers' incomes and build resilience to climate-related challenges.

"This huge investment is aimed at building a productive, profitable and climate-resilient economy," he said.

The county government said the combined investment in livestock disease prevention and farmer support is expected to strengthen the dairy and coffee value chains while improving the livelihoods of farmers across Nyamira.