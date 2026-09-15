Nigeria: FIFA, CAF Delegation Arrives Nigeria Today Over NFF Leadership Crisis

A joint delegation of FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will arrive in Nigeria today to assess the leadership crisis in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and consult key football stakeholders.

The two-day mission, scheduled for September 14 and 15 in Abuja, follows the resignation of NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of the federation's Executive Committee.

FIFA said the delegation would conduct a "joint assessment mission" to establish the facts surrounding the leadership changes and examine their legal, governance, administrative and electoral implications.

The world football governing body stressed that neither FIFA nor CAF had reached any conclusions on the issues under review.

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"FIFA and CAF have not reached any conclusions regarding the matters under review and no determination has been made with respect to any potential next steps," FIFA stated.

The delegation is expected to meet representatives of the NFF administration, the federation's electoral bodies, the Federal Government and the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The visit follows a letter dated September 7 and signed by FIFA's Chief Member Associations Officer, Elkhan Mammadov. The letter also directed the NFF to suspend its ongoing electoral process and refrain from taking further steps until the assessment is concluded.

The NFF elective congress, earlier scheduled for September 27 in Lafia, Nasarawa State, is therefore on hold.

FIFA and CAF said the suspension was necessary to preserve the status quo while they engage stakeholders and review the relevant regulations and positions presented by the various parties.

The development followed the resignation of Gusau and Sanusi on August 27. Emmanuel Ikpeme subsequently assumed responsibility for the NFF secretariat in an acting capacity.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had, shortly after the resignations, ordered a comprehensive reform of Nigerian football. He directed NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko to work with the NFF secretariat and relevant stakeholders to address governance, administration, accountability, development pathways and domestic competitions.

Tinubu also instructed the reform team to engage FIFA and CAF to avoid sanctions arising from possible governmental interference in football administration.

The international intervention comes amid a difficult period for Nigerian football, including the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Super Falcons' failure to qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

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FIFA and CAF said the outcome of the assessment could determine whether recommendations or proposals would be submitted to their respective decision-making bodies.