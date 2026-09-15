Nigeria: CAF - Rivers Utd, Shooting Stars Crash Out As El-Kanemi Advance

Rivers United have crashed out of the CAF Champions League after a 2-2 draw with Ivorian side San Pedro FC in the second leg of their preliminary-round tie at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Sunday.

The result left the tie level at 3-3 on aggregate, but San Pedro advanced on the away-goals rule after scoring twice in Nigeria.

Rivers United had held San Pedro to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Côte d'Ivoire, giving the Nigerian side a favourable position ahead of the return fixture.

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However, the Pride of Rivers were stunned by a blistering start from the visitors, who scored twice within four minutes to establish a 2-0 lead.

Rivers United pulled one back before half-time through Chijioke Mbaoma, who converted a penalty to give the hosts hope.

The Nigerian side continued to press after the break and eventually drew level at 2-2.

Despite their spirited fightback, Rivers United could not find the decisive third goal as San Pedro held on to secure passage to the next round.

The result ends Rivers United's Champions League campaign at the preliminary-round stage.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's El-Kanemi Warriors progressed to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup after securing a 3-1 aggregate victory over Guinea-Bissau's União Desportiva Internacional de Bissau.

The Maiduguri-based side advanced despite suffering a 1-0 defeat in the second leg in Bissau.

El-Kanemi Warriors will now face Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca for a place in the Confederation Cup group stage.

The first leg is scheduled to take place in Ikenne between October 16 and 18, while the return leg will be played in Casablanca between October 23 and 25.

However, Shooting Stars' Confederation Cup campaign came to an end on Sunday after the Nigerian club suffered a 2-0 defeat to Tunisia's CS Sfaxien in the second leg of their preliminary-round tie. The result saw the Tunisian side progress 2-1 on aggregate.