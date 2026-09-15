Nigeria: Doma Utd's 2-0 Win Over Enyimba Sparks Jubilation in Gombe

Football supporters in Gombe erupted in jubilation on Saturday after Doma United FC defeated Enyimba FC 2-0 in a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixture at the Pantami Stadium.

The victory generated excitement among supporters and stakeholders, who described the result as a major boost to the club's campaign.

Amb. Yusuf Musa Danbayo Dallatun Doma Gombe congratulated the players, coaches and management of Doma United for securing what he described as an important win.

Danbayo said the result reflected the team's determination, discipline and collective effort, adding that the players' performance had restored confidence among the club's supporters.

He urged the team to build on the victory and remain focused as the season progresses.

According to him, consistency would be crucial if the club is to sustain its momentum and achieve its objectives in the remaining fixtures.

He also commended the supporters and other stakeholders for their continued commitment and support for the team.

The win over Enyimba provides Doma United with renewed encouragement as the club seeks to improve its position on the NPFL table and remain competitive in subsequent matches.

Supporters at the Pantami Stadium celebrated the home victory, which offered a welcome lift to the team and its followers in Gombe.