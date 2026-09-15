Nigeria: Falconets Thrash New Caledonia 10-1, Set Up England Clash

Nigeria's Falconets produced a stunning attacking display on Sunday, defeating New Caledonia 10-1 in their final Group F match at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland.

The emphatic victory at Stadion Miejski L̸KS L̸ódź secured Nigeria's place in the Round of 16 and confirmed a second-place finish in the group.

Winner Onajite David starred for the Falconets, scoring a hat-trick in the 60th, 75th and stoppage-time minutes.

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Ramotalahi Kareem, Rebecca Adegbeimile and Tosin Rafiu were also on target as Nigeria overwhelmed the New Caledonia defence, particularly in the second half.

The Falconets had earlier lost 2-0 to Spain and played out a goalless draw against China PR. The win over New Caledonia took their tally to four points from three matches and significantly improved their goal difference.

Nigeria began the second half with greater urgency and eventually broke the deadlock in the 60th minute through David.

Kareem doubled the advantage four minutes later, before Rafiu and Adegbeimile added further goals in the 70th and 74th minutes respectively. David then completed her hat-trick with two more goals, including one in added time.

New Caledonia scored a consolation goal through Joceline Kourevi in the 89th minute.

Head Coach Moses Aduku made changes to sustain the tempo, introducing Amber Ogbolu, Victory Lucky and Bright Effiong Etim at different stages of the match.

The Falconets' reward for finishing second in Group F is a Round of 16 encounter against Group E winners England on Thursday.

Reacting to the result, the Acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, praised the team for showing resilience and determination.

"The Presidency through the National Sports Commission, the NFF and Nigerian football stakeholders, and I believe all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, are very proud of the outing of the Falconets against New Caledonia," Ikpeme said.

"They showed the true Nigeria spirit and overcame the odds when it mattered most.

"The result has taken them to the Round of 16, and we believe the team can only get better. I charge them to sustain the win-mentality and go all the way."