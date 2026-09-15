Namibia: Alleged Rape Victim Fears for Safety If Noa Is Granted Bail

The man (26) who has accused Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital intern doctor Dennis Noa of rape says he fears for his safety if Noa is granted bail.

The allegation is contained in the complainant's statement, parts of which were read in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Thursday by Noa's lawyer, Beatrix Boois, during his bail application.

According to the statement, the complainant says he is afraid of what Noa might do to him if released on bail.

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He further claims Noa had planned the alleged rape, saying the intern doctor locked the door and window of his room before allegedly assaulting him.

The complainant alleges that Noa drugged him before raping him on 18 July at the doctor's state-owned accommodation at Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital.

Noa denies the allegations and maintains that the sexual encounter was consensual.

"The allegations are untrue. I had not drugged him. I gave him anxiety medication because he was vomiting," Noa told the court last week.

He said he would not harm the complainant, adding he does not know where the complainant lives and only learnt his surname during the court proceedings.

He further claimed the rape allegations arose after he refused to provide the complainant with N$35 000 to buy a taxi.

Noa said the complainant started demanding money from him after he showed him a Ministry of Health and Social Services document indicating he [Noa] would receive about N$10 000 in overtime in addition to his monthly salary.

"He wanted me to make N$35 000 available, then he would top up with the amount he would source from the sales of a coffee brand, which he said he wanted to steal from his workplace," Noa claimed.

When asked whether he would abscond if granted bail, Noa said he would not flee the country because he has a career to protect.

"I am a good candidate for bail and I am currently unemployed," he said.

Noa told the court he had been employed as an intern doctor and was still undergoing medical training.

"My skills and knowledge are essential because Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital does not cater for Namibia only, it also caters for Angolan patients," he said.

He maintained he is innocent and is prepared to face the complainant if the matter proceeds to trial.

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"I am not guilty of the charges. I am ready to face my accuser if the matter continues to trial," Noa said.

He said since he is unemployed, he can afford to pay bail in an amount of N$5 000 and would be willing to report to Ongwediva Police Station.

The bail application was postponed to 9 October, with the state expected to continue its cross-examination.