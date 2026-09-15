Namibia: Missing Grade 5 Pupil Found Dead At Rehoboth

14 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

An 11-year-old Grade 5 pupil has been found dead in a Rehoboth riverbed after he did not return home from school on Friday.

The boy's body was discovered by girls herding goats at the Oanob River bridge at Rehoboth early during Saturday afternoon, according to the Namibian Police.

The boy has been identified as Gerphardt Doeseb.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the boy had reportedly not returned home from school on Friday and was reported missing the following day.

"Bruises were observed on his body and his next of kin were informed," Shikwambi said.

The police have classified the incident as murder and said investigations are continuing.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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