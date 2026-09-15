South Africa: Unpacking the Political Mess Behind the DBE's Textbook Row

Independent investigations into the Department of Basic Education's new textbook catalogue have not produced any findings which justify scrapping it. The real story is about politics, not publishing.

For five months, the Department of Basic Education has been embroiled in an increasingly confusing and bitter dispute over its new Foundation Phase textbook catalogue.

The row was ostensibly catalysed by the publication of a media report casting doubt on the outcome of the catalogue process and relaying the disbelief of publishing insiders at the result.

Read more: I will not let corrupt networks steal the future of 13 million SA children March 27, 2026 At least five separate investigations into the textbook catalogue ordered at the behest of Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube have followed.

Daily Maverick has now obtained the two full forensic reports produced by independent investigators Rakoma & Associates, the Auditor-General of SA's (Agsa's) dedicated review of the Foundation Phase catalogue contained in the Agsa's management report for the Department of Basic Education's (DBE's) 2025/26 audit, and the external legal opinion obtained from Chris Erasmus SC and advocate Hanny Kelaotswe.

These reports reveal administrative aspects of the catalogue process for which the DBE can rightly be criticised and should address: in particular, its failure to formalise important parts of an unusual procurement system and to disclose aspects of its pricing methodology upfront....