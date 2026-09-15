South Africa: ANC List Fight Reveals Rise of Federal Power Blocs

14 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee

The candidate list crisis is exposing an ANC increasingly divided into powerful provincial and regional blocs willing to defy the party centre - while the revolt may also be an early proxy battle over Fikile Mbalula's presidential ambitions.

Facing a loss of up to 1,400 candidates in the 4 November local elections, ANC power brokers in provinces and regions have scuppered reform candidates supported by the party's national leaders.

This has led to the list fight where the party failed to register 181 councillor candidates (130 proportional representatives and 51 ward candidates). It's a tiny percentage of total candidate submissions, but the growing crisis shows the party's centre is not holding as it becomes increasingly federalised.

The ANC has always operated on the philosophy of democratic centralism: a strong national leadership with systems of smaller structural power for provinces and regions. This is how the party built its movement character and stayed in power for as long as it has - the ANC is Africa's oldest liberation movement. That idea is now under assault from inside.

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Centre not holding

As the ANC gets smaller, and more members are threatened with political and administrative job losses, the centre is not holding. The rate of cadre deployment into municipal administration is higher than at national level, and ANC members face significant livelihood and rent losses.

This is a key factor behind the fight that the ANC will take to the...

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