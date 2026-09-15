South Africa: SIU Probe Adds Fresh Scrutiny to ANC-Linked Businessman Carrim

The Special Investigating Unit's probe into multimillion-rand North West transport contracts has put further scrutiny on ANC-linked businessman Suliman Carrim, whose business interests have already come under intense examination before the Madlanga Commission.

Suliman Carrim, a businessman with known ANC ties, will now face criminal charges after he repeatedly failed to appear before the Madlanga Commission.

On day 159 of hearings on 14 August 2026, the commission for the first time resolved to lay criminal charges against a witness.

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Carrim has cited serious ill health for his failure to testify since March. The commission will now proceed with the evidence he has already given.

Madlanga Commission: Woolworths shopper, patient Suliman Carrim faces criminal charges after final commission no-show August 14, 2026 The scrutiny does not end there. A proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, 11 September authorised a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into multimillion-rand North West government tenders awarded to companies linked to Carrim.

At the centre is an R168-million contract awarded to a joint venture involving Carrim's Transnat Coach Lines and Ziggy Investments. The SIU will investigate alleged improper conduct, financial irregularities, undue benefits and possible losses to the state, as well as the joint venture's financial dealings with the late taxi boss Jotham "King Mswazi" Msibi.

The Madlanga Commission has heard that Msibi was allegedly linked to the Big Five cartel, was involved in...