South Africa: Roads Versus Roams - Can Culverts Save Greater Kruger's Leopards On Deadly R40 Highway

The charismatic cats are slipping through tunnels snaking alongside the national park. Africa Geographic's new documentary, Spots on the Line, tracks researchers using cameras and dogs to understand how wildlife moves through them - and if the answer to collisions on the road above has been beneath our wheels all along.

Somewhere along the R40 through Hoedspruit, South Africa's safari capital in Limpopo province, a leopard reaches the road and has a choice.

It can cross the asphalt, where cars move through the increasingly urban landscape outside Kruger National Park. Or, it can disappear into a concrete opening beneath it.

The opening was never intended for a leopard, because it is there to move water underneath the road.

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These big cats are using it anyway.

So are other animals, according to researchers studying wildlife movement along the busy artery tracing the park's western boundary.

What road engineers call "culverts" have consequently become the subject of a conservation investigation to reduce wildlife road deaths. The Road Ecology Project, run by the Ingwe Research Programme, is trying to establish how animals negotiate a road laid across their movement corridors, why they use some of the tunnels beneath it and pass others by, and what might persuade more wildlife to go under, rather than over, it.

The answer, according to Africa Geographic's new Spots on the Line documentary, could eventually involve engineering larger passages and directing animals towards them.

The documentary reveals why that is important - between May 2024 and...