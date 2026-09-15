South Africa: Serial Winners, Underrated Captain - Boks' Curious Status After Beating All Blacks

After a slow start, the Springboks deservedly won the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series 3-1 against the All Blacks. Outside South Africa, though, the Boks are still not universally loved.

The price of being the best team in the world is that no one loves a serial winner except die-hard fans of that team. The dislike and envy can be extreme, especially in the social media age.

When peak Manchester United, the prime Australian men's cricket team, the dominant Mercedes F1 team and the mighty All Blacks circa 2010-2019 ruled the world, there was perhaps grudging admiration, but also intense envy and dislike.

That is what the Springboks are experiencing now after beating the All Blacks 3-1 in the four-Test Greatest Rivalry series over the past month.

The Boks continue to win every prize they fight for, even if they lose the odd game along the way.

Since 2019, Siya Kolisi's team have won two World Cups, three Rugby Championships, a British & Irish Lions Test series, and now a series against the All Blacks.

They're the No 1-ranked team in the world, which is the perch they occupied at the end of the past two seasons as well.

Over the past three years, their win rate is 85%, even while rotating more than 50 players.

The Boks hold the Webb Ellis Cup, the Freedom Cup, the Mandela Plate, the...