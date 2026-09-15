South Africa: State Development Finance Institutions Push for Bright Post-Austerity Future

The Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Industrial Development Corporation are experiencing contrasting fortunes, but the future of South Africa's economic development still looks bright.

There's always a crisis in Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana's professional life. Russia invaded Ukraine after the occasion of his first budget speech, and Israel and the US launched the still escalating war with Iran a couple of days after his latest budget speech - and that war is making everything more messy.

In the weeks leading up to October's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) posted its highest profits yet, up 47% to R7.8-billion.

POWERING UP Ramokgopa sets record straight on Eskom turnaround, buying board time for reforms August 31, 2026 The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), meanwhile, sank to a net loss of R4.7-billion from a R329-million profit the year before. To be fair to the IDC, the company did report a R2.3-billion profit, but it was the group that lost R4.7-billion.

A big part of that was Mozal Aluminium, which was placed under care and maintenance in March 2026 - ahead of Eskom's sudden appetite for smelter deals. In all, it was a final tally of a R2.6-billion loss for its 25% shareholding.

Getting money-wise

IDC funding demand shifted from large expansionary industrial projects toward resilience-enhancing investments (embedded generation,...