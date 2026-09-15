South Africa: BRICS Leaders Urge Global Financial System Reform, but Does It Avoid the Thucydides Trap?

With the push towards global financial reform and de-dollarisation, the question is: can China, BRICS and the Delhi Declaration avert an energy-driven Thucydides Trap?

In his opening remarks at the China-US Beijing Summit in May 2026, President Xi Jinping proposed that China and the US can - and should - avoid the "Thucydides Trap". This was a shrewd reference (which was reportedly lost on Donald Trump) to the account by Thucydides of the Peloponnesian War (432-404 BCE) when the once great city of Sparta was challenged by Athens - a more advanced rising power. For Thucydides, this made war inevitable. For Xi, of course, China is the new Athens but war with the US is not an option.

The 18th BRICS Summit took place in Delhi on 12 September 2026. India, host and holder of the current BRICS presidency, selected the 2026 theme Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability. What is now an 11-member Global South coalition (with nine partners), BRICS+ issued the Delhi Declaration on Saturday after prolonged negotiations over the wording stretched into the early hours of Saturday. It has a decidedly Thucydian ring to it.

Given the prominence of rising geopolitical conflicts, the Indian press has unsurprisingly focused attention on India's successful diplomatic efforts to reconcile key differences: Iran wanted the declaration to condemn the US for its illegal war...