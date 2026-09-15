Uganda: Rugumayo Breaks Entebbe Course Record to Win MTN Pro Tee

Entebbe, Uganda — Ronald Rugumayo broke the Entebbe Club course record as he dominated the second leg of the MTN Pro Tee series, reinforcing his growing status among Uganda's leading professional golfers.

Rugumayo carded an impressive 16-under-par 268 over 72 holes to win the tournament, which was part of a September golf programme supported by MTN Uganda.

His defining performance came in the third round when he returned an eight-under-par 63, setting a new course record at Entebbe Club. He followed that with a closing round of 64 to comfortably secure the overall victory.

Abraham Ainamani, winner of the inaugural MTN Pro Tee leg in June, finished second on nine-under-par 275, while Rodell Gaita took third place. Grace Kasango and Silver Opio completed the top five.

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The tournament attracted 40 professional golfers, six amateurs and two female professionals, competing for a Shs20 million prize purse.

The MTN Pro Tee series, launched this year in partnership with the Uganda Professional Golfers Association, is designed to provide professional golfers with more regular competitive opportunities while creating a structured pathway for talent development.

Golfers accumulate performance points throughout the series, with the standings contributing to an Order of Merit that will determine qualification for the Grand Finale scheduled for December.

The final event will carry a Shs30 million prize purse, raising the stakes for golfers competing for points during the season.

Andrew Bugembe, Chief Finance Officer at MTN Uganda, said the company's investment in golf is intended to create opportunities for Ugandan talent to compete and develop their careers.

"Our investment in golf is about creating platforms where talent can participate, compete, and grow," Bugembe said.

He cited Rugumayo's development as an example of the potential impact of sustained sponsorship. In 2025, MTN provided Rugumayo with Shs100 million in sponsorship to support his professional golf career and international exposure.

Rugumayo subsequently won the Uganda Open, adding to his growing record on the local circuit.

The MTN Pro Tee programme therefore represents an effort to complement one-off tournaments with a more consistent competitive structure for professional golfers.

MTN's golf programme also targets amateur players through the MTN Quarterly Tee, which provides a platform for corporate and recreational golfers to compete.

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The September edition, held on September 12, attracted 181 golfers competing across different categories.

Sheila Ajok emerged as the overall winner with a nett score of 65, while Florence Namugara won the Guest category with 64. Richard Mucunguzi took the Seniors 55+ category with 69.

Jovia Tugume, Peace Hellen, Saidi Kirarira and Baguma Musa also emerged winners in their respective divisions.

The parallel professional and amateur competitions reflect MTN Uganda's broader approach to golf development, supporting participation at different levels of the sport.

While the Pro Tee provides professionals with competitive opportunities and a route towards the Order of Merit and Grand Finale, the Quarterly Tee continues to attract corporate and amateur golfers.

For Uganda's professional golfers, the regular competitions could help address one of the sport's longstanding challenges: access to consistent, high-level competition needed to sharpen performance and prepare athletes for regional and international tournaments.

Rugumayo's record-breaking performance at Entebbe adds another highlight to a programme that is increasingly linking corporate sponsorship with structured talent development.

This version keeps the professional golf victory as the main news angle, while using MTN's sponsorship as the business and sports-development context rather than making the story read like a press release.