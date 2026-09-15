Uganda: Ajok Wins MTN Quarterly Tee

Entebbe, Uganda — Sheila Ajok, beat a huge field of 181 men and lady golfers to claim the MTN Quarterly Tee at Entebbe Club on Saturday. Ajok, returned a perfect 65 nett to emerge winner of the MTN Quarterly Tee for September.

Counsel Saidi Kirarira, was the best Golfer in Group A with 68 nett; Musa Baguma, with 66 nett was winner Group B while Brian Wakwale, with 68 nett on count back claimed Group C.

Former Lady Captain Entebbe Club Jovia Tugume was the Ladies Group A winner with 86 nett while Peace Helen, won Group B with 67 nett.

Richard Mucunguzi, was the Seniors winner with 69 nett while Florence Namugara was the guest winner with 64 nett.

There were various winners for the side bets. Rita Dance Hall entertained the golfers, guests and various sponsors together with music star Winnie Nwagi.

MTN Uganda are the main sponsors with Cfao Mobility, Castle Lite, MTN Momo and WTw are co sponsors.