Uganda: Ajok Wins MTN Quarterly Tee

14 September 2026
The Independent (Kampala)
By Phillip Corry

Entebbe, Uganda — Sheila Ajok, beat a huge field of 181 men and lady golfers to claim the MTN Quarterly Tee at Entebbe Club on Saturday. Ajok, returned a perfect 65 nett to emerge winner of the MTN Quarterly Tee for September.

Counsel Saidi Kirarira, was the best Golfer in Group A with 68 nett; Musa Baguma, with 66 nett was winner Group B while Brian Wakwale, with 68 nett on count back claimed Group C.

Former Lady Captain Entebbe Club Jovia Tugume was the Ladies Group A winner with 86 nett while Peace Helen, won Group B with 67 nett.

Richard Mucunguzi, was the Seniors winner with 69 nett while Florence Namugara was the guest winner with 64 nett.

There were various winners for the side bets. Rita Dance Hall entertained the golfers, guests and various sponsors together with music star Winnie Nwagi.

MTN Uganda are the main sponsors with Cfao Mobility, Castle Lite, MTN Momo and WTw are co sponsors.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.