Ghana: Richard Dogbe Declares Bid for NDC Greater Accra Deputy Youth Organiser Position

Businessman and NDC stalwart, Richard Dogbe, affectionately known as Alhaji ATM, has declared his intention to contest for the position of Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Declaring his bid in a statement, Comrade Dogbe said his decision is anchored on capacity and courage to lead the youth front of the party.

"The Time for Capacity is Now. The Time for Courage is Here," he declared.

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Addressing fellow comrades, Dogbe said he is not a newcomer to the struggle, but a vanguard who has served the party from the branch level, through to the frontlines as a communicator and as a financier.

"I have experienced our party from the ground up, and I have carried its weight over the years on my young shoulders, without hesitation," he noted.

The Chied Executive Officer (CEO) of ATM Group said his experience in business has taught him that dreams do not build themselves, but require hands and action.

He is contesting for the Greater Accra Regional Deputy Youth Organiser position on the message that the youth are not just the future but the present.

"Too many come with ambition and mere words but no capacity to mobilize people or resources, no courage to walk their talk. But I come with a business network. I come with bridges to government. I come with a capacity to mobilize resources, earned through sweat, not slogans," he stressed.

According to him, the regional youth wing needs leaders who can open doors and turn connections into opportunities and empowerment.

"This is not about me. This is about all of us," he said, calling on delegates to rally behind his candidature.

His campaign is running on the mantra: Capacity to Lead, Courage to Deliver.