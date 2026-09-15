Malawi: 'It's a Lie' - Mpinganjira Slams Fake Reports He's Quit As Wanderers Chief

Mighty Wanderers leader Dr Thomson Mpinganjira has hit back at reports claiming he had resigned from his position and abandoned the club, following their disappointing campaign in the CAF Champions League.

Mpinganjira dismissed the claims circulating on social media as disrespectful and pure fantasy, insisting there was no truth to the rumours whatsoever.

He reaffirmed that Wanderers remain close to his heart, vowing to continue supporting the club just as he has always done.

The false reports had sparked heartbreak among Wanderers' large fanbase, many of whom had taken to social media in dismay before Mpinganjira's swift denial put the rumours to rest.

Mpinganjira, a prominent businessman, has long been associated with backing Mighty Wanderers, one of Malawi's most popular football clubs.

The Nomads have endured a difficult spell in continental competition this season, crashing out of the CAF Champions League - a result that appears to have fuelled the speculation over his future at the helm.

This is not the first time false claims about club officials have spread rapidly on social media in Malawian football, with supporters often quick to react to unverified reports before clubs or individuals have had the chance to respond.