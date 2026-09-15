Malawi: Mangochi Horror - Two Held After Trying to Sell Kidnapped 11-Year-Old

Police in Monkey Bay, Mangochi, have arrested two men on suspicion of abducting an 11-year-old boy and attempting to sell him at Ntemwende Village under Senior Chief Nankumba.

Exin Nangwale, 21, and Patrick Saphika, 20, were arrested yesterday after a tip-off from a well-wisher, who alerted police that the pair had hidden the boy and were searching for a potential buyer.

Monkey Bay Police public relations officer Kondwani James said the suspects had tricked the boy by promising him money before taking him to the location where he was later rescued.

James said officers also recovered knives which the suspects were allegedly carrying at the time of their arrest.

The two have since been charged with pledging a child as security, contrary to Section 82(a) of the Child Care, Protection and Justice Act, which states that no person shall sell a child or use a child as a pledge for credit.