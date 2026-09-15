Malawi: Mangochi Horror - Two Held After Trying to Sell Kidnapped 11-Year-Old

14 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

Police in Monkey Bay, Mangochi, have arrested two men on suspicion of abducting an 11-year-old boy and attempting to sell him at Ntemwende Village under Senior Chief Nankumba.

Exin Nangwale, 21, and Patrick Saphika, 20, were arrested yesterday after a tip-off from a well-wisher, who alerted police that the pair had hidden the boy and were searching for a potential buyer.

Monkey Bay Police public relations officer Kondwani James said the suspects had tricked the boy by promising him money before taking him to the location where he was later rescued.

James said officers also recovered knives which the suspects were allegedly carrying at the time of their arrest.

The two have since been charged with pledging a child as security, contrary to Section 82(a) of the Child Care, Protection and Justice Act, which states that no person shall sell a child or use a child as a pledge for credit.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.