Angola: Luanda Accounts for 30.86 Percent of Works Under Construction - INE

Luanda — Luanda Province accounts for 30.86% of the 1,241 works visited in the second quarter of 2026 as part of the Survey on the Monitoring of Buildings under Construction (IAEC), conducted by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

A press release published on the INE website states that, after Luanda, Huambo accounted for 12.33%, followed by Namibe with 9.91%, Cuanza Sul with 9.27%, Icolo e Bengo with 6.53% and Bié with 5.64%, among the leading provinces, while the remaining provinces recorded shares below 5.00%.

According to the INE, in the second quarter of 2026, the number of works by province comprised 5,009 works intended for "Residential", 479 for "Own use" and 203 for "Mixed purpose".

Regarding the percentage distribution of works by province, the data show that, in the "Residential" category, Benguela accounted for 19.84%, followed by Cubango with 10.50%, Luanda with 7.47%, Bié with 6.65%, Uíge with 6.41%, Huíla with 6.11% and Cabinda with 6.01%, among the leading provinces.

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In the "Own use" category, Uíge accounted for 19.42%, Zaire 11.06%, Benguela 9.60%, Bié 7.31% and Namibe 5.43%.

In the "Mixed purpose" category, Cuando accounted for 17.24%, followed by Zaire with 9.36%, Cubango, Huambo and Lunda Sul with 7.39% each, Cabinda and Icolo e Bengo with 6.90% each, Moxico Leste with 5.91%, and Bié and Uíge with 5.42% each, among the leading shares.

The document states that, in the second quarter of 2026, 5,691 works were visited, of which 1,241 were "Under construction" and 4,450 were "Suspended".

Compared with the first quarter of 2026, there was a reduction of 441 works visited, representing 7.19% of the total works visited during the period.

It adds that, by type of builder, the works comprised 103 carried out by "Private companies", 849 by "Professional/Building contractor" and 4,739 by "Family".

Regarding works by type of builder, the press release notes that, in the "Private company" category, Luanda and Icolo e Bengo each accounted for 18.45%, Bié and Cuanza Sul 8.74% each, and Huambo 6.80%, among the leading provinces.

For the "Professional/Building contractor" category, Luanda accounted for 37.34%, followed by Huambo with 14.61%, Namibe with 8.83%, Cuanza Sul with 7.07%, and Huíla and Icolo e Bengo with 5.06% each, among the leading provinces.

In the "Family" category, Benguela accounted for 21.90%, Cubango 11.63%, Uíge 8.67%, Bié 7.45%, Cabinda 6.67%, Huíla 6.14%, Zaire 5.68% and Moxico 5.57%.

Regarding the number of works by purpose, the INE states that 5,155 residential and 536 non-residential works were recorded in the second quarter of 2026. The latter category comprises industrial, commercial and other facilities, including hospitals, schools, offices, churches and hotels.

In the residential category, Benguela accounted for 19.19%, followed by Cubango with 10.79%, Uíge with 8.19%, Luanda with 7.20%, Bié with 7.12%, Huíla with 6.23%, Zaire with 5.30% and Moxico with 5.20%, among the leading provinces.

In the non-residential category, Cabinda accounted for 52.05%, followed by Benguela with 9.70%.

The data are contained in the Quick Information Sheet (FIR) presenting the provisional results for the second quarter of 2026 of the Survey on the Monitoring of Buildings under Construction (IAEC), released by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

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These results are provisional, with the final figures to be published later in the statistical yearbook.

The IAEC has national coverage and includes works that were under construction during the data collection period.

The works presented are cumulative and comprise those included in the follow-up sample resulting from works visited in the first quarter of 2026, representing 90% of the initial database, as well as new works.

Data collection for the Survey on Buildings under Construction began covering the new provinces of Icolo e Bengo, Moxico Leste and Cuando from the first quarter of 2026. The provinces were created as part of the country's new political and administrative division. HM/CS/DOJ