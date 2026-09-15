Southern Africa: New Momentum in Angola-Botswana Strategic Partnership

Luanda — Angola and Botswana have taken concrete steps in recent days towards consolidating their strategic partnership, which has gained fresh momentum with the state visit of President Duma Gideon Boko to Luanda.

The Botswana president's visit to Angola represented more than a simple expression of interest and demonstrated the commitment of the two states to more effective cooperation.

The three legal instruments witnessed by Presidents João Lourenço and Duma Gideon Boko mark a transition towards a more pragmatic economic partnership, with greater emphasis on private investment.

With the signing of the agreements, Luanda and Gaborone are consolidating political and diplomatic relations established on 18 February 1976, which could gain fresh impetus through trade and business partnerships.

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The instruments are considered important for accelerating economic cooperation and increasing Botswana investment in Angola, particularly in the areas of defence and livestock farming.

One of the first steps in this new phase could involve establishing bilateral mechanisms capable of supporting business initiatives between the two countries in areas considered strategic.

The signing of the three instruments also represents progress in institutionalising and strengthening political and institutional coordination between Luanda and Gaborone.

The new instruments form part of efforts by the two countries to deepen bilateral relations and identify new areas of partnership at a time when Angola and Botswana are seeking to expand economic and trade exchanges.

Livestock farming and defence are receiving greater attention at this new stage, alongside agriculture, with Angola potentially benefiting from Botswana's experience in the processing and value addition of beef.

Another expected outcome of Duma Gideon Boko's visit to Angola is the strengthening of partnership prospects in the Lobito Refinery project, as well as in the mining and agricultural sectors.

It is therefore no coincidence that President Duma Gideon Boko called, during the Angola-Botswana Economic Forum, for the removal of barriers and the creation of channels to facilitate the flow of business and trade between the two countries.

The Botswana head of state said the free movement of goods, services and investment could contribute to the growth of the economies of Angola and Botswana.

Duma Gideon Boko also called on businesspeople and investors to develop their activities responsibly, ensuring benefits for populations and contributing to the development of the African continent.

At the Angolan Parliament, the Botswana president expressed satisfaction with the democratic process under way in the country and said he hoped it would remain strong, as is the case in other parts of Southern Africa.

The message was recorded in the National Assembly's Book of Honour during his visit to Parliament, which formed part of the programme of his 72-hour state visit to Angola.

On the occasion, Duma Gideon Boko described it as an honour to visit the National Assembly building, which he referred to as a landmark institution of Angola's legislature.

For his part, President João Lourenço announced the expansion of bilateral cooperation to the energy, oil, tourism and diamond industries, in addition to defence and livestock farming.

The Angolan head of state identified the energy sector as one of the new areas of interest, including the possibility of generating electricity in Angola to meet the needs of the Southern African region.

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João Lourenço also referred to Botswana's interest in becoming a shareholder in the Lobito Refinery project, describing the intention as an example of the evolution of relations between the two countries.

The interest expressed by the two heads of state undoubtedly represents an important step towards consolidating and diversifying relations between Angola and Botswana, which mark 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Half a century after establishing diplomatic ties, the two countries are seeking to give greater economic substance to a relationship characterised by the progressive deepening of friendship, cooperation and political coordination.

Recognising the need to give fresh impetus to bilateral relations, President Duma Boko announced that the Botswana Embassy in Luanda would soon open, followed by the appointment of a resident ambassador to Angola.