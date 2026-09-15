Uganda: Court Sets Three-Day Hearing for Bukomansimbi Woman MP Election Petition

The High Court in Masaka has set September 23, 24 and 25, 2026, for the hearing of an election petition filed by former Bukomansimbi Woman Member of Parliament candidate Veronica Nanyondo challenging the election of Ruth Katushabe.

Nanyondo is challenging Katushabe's declaration as Bukomansimbi Woman MP following the recently concluded parliamentary elections. She alleges that Katushabe, in connivance with election officials in Bukomansimbi, interfered with the electoral process and deprived her of victory.

The case came before High Court Judge Rosette Kania, who fixed the three consecutive days for the substantive hearing after declining an application by Katushabe's lawyers seeking to have the petition dismissed.

Nanyondo welcomed the decision to allow her petition to proceed to a full hearing, saying it gives her confidence that the allegations will be examined and determined on their merits.

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She maintains that her legal team is prepared to prove the allegations against Katushabe and says she is confident of victory once the court examines the evidence presented by both sides.

Nanyondo also claims that the respondents have insufficient evidence to effectively defend themselves against the allegations contained in her petition.

However, Katushabe, through her lawyer Geoffrey Kandeebe, had asked the court to dismiss the petition, arguing, among other grounds, that Nanyondo had failed to properly address or comply with requirements relating to the affidavit supporting her petition.

The defence argued that the petition should not proceed on the basis of the affidavit in question.

Justice Kania, however, informed the parties that the affidavit relied upon by Nanyondo had alrbeen admitted to the court record. She subsequently set September 23, 24 and 25 for the hearing of the petition.

The three-day hearing is expected to give both parties an opportunity to present their evidence and arguments before the court determines whether the allegations raised by Nanyondo have merit.

Nanyondo said she is now waiting for the hearing dates, expressing confidence that the court will ultimately deliver justice and determine the dispute based on the evidence presented.

The petition is among several election-related cases being handled by the High Court in Masaka following the 2026 parliamentary elections.