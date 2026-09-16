Sudan: U.S. Rules Out Political Future for Sudan's Warring Generals

Dubai — The United States has ruled out a political future for Sudan's two warring generals, with Trump's senior adviser for Arab and Middle Eastern affairs Massad Boulos backing a rapid transition to civilian rule.

Speaking at the Arab Media Summit in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai, Boulos said Washington supports a political process excluding Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Commander and Sovereignty Council President Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

"There is no future for any of the two leaders in the country," Boulos said. "We see a future in the civilian transition. It needs to happen quickly and seamlessly, away from the two warring generals. We support this track only."

Boulos said President Donald Trump had been "very clear" on Sudan and that addressing the humanitarian crisis remained a US priority.

He acknowledged that a US-backed roadmap to end the war had yet to deliver results after a year.

"We all bear the responsibility that it has not borne fruit yet," he said. "If we want real results on the ground for the benefit of the Sudanese, our road map needs to be put into effect."

The comments come after El Burhan said the US-backed proposal to extend the UN arms embargo from Darfur to all of Sudan would fail at the Security Council.

The Council instead extended the existing Darfur sanctions regime by one month amid divisions over Washington's proposal.