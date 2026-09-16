Sudan: South Darfur to Offer People Displaced to Nyala 'Voluntary Return' to North Darfur

Nyala — Officials say returns from shelters in Nyala will be voluntary and depend on security, basic services, and conditions in neighbourhoods damaged by the war...

Authorities in South Darfur have begun preparations to return people displaced from the North Darfur capital of El Fasher who are currently living in shelters in Nyala, as part of what they describe as a voluntary return programme. Halima Mahdi, South Darfur's minister of social affairs, says the authorities will first register those who want to return before visiting neighbourhoods in El Fasher to assess the condition of homes and basic services.

Speaking during a visit to a shelter housing people displaced from El Fasher, Mahdi stresses that no one will be forced to return.

"Anyone who wants to return to El Fasher will be provided with appropriate conditions by the government, including basic services, to ensure they can return in dignity," she says.

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Many homes belonging to displaced residents have been destroyed or damaged during the war, and some may no longer be habitable, Mahdi acknowledges. She says the authorities will take responsibility for efforts to rehabilitate homes once their owners return.

The aim is not simply to end displacement, she says, but to contribute to the reconstruction of El Fasher by enabling its residents to return. Having the city's population back in their neighbourhoods would make it easier to provide services and respond effectively to residents' needs, she adds.

Mahdi says displaced people will not be asked to return unless conditions are suitable, and that the authorities are responsible for monitoring their situation and ensuring that basic requirements are in place.

Another official involved in the return arrangements says security is the first priority, alongside access to healthcare, education, and water.

Voluntary return does not mean forcing displaced people to leave the shelters, the official says. Forms will be distributed to identify those who want to return and to organise the process, while those who do not wish to go back will be allowed to remain until conditions enable them to make that decision.

The initiative also comes as the South Darfur authorities seek to move displaced people out of schools being used as shelters, allowing the buildings to return to their primary purpose of providing education.

The announcement comes amid reports published today by Radio Dabanga that a shortage of rain has wiped out about half of the crops around Kalma camp for displaced people near Nyala, driving acute food shortages and soaring prices for basic goods.

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Note: This report has been translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.