Malawi to Vaccinate Children Against Measles and Rubella

15 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazila Tembo

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation will conduct a Measles-Rubella Supplementary Vaccination Campaign from September 21 to 25, 2026, across the country.

According to a statement from the Ministry, all children aged 9 months to 9 years are eligible for vaccination, regardless of their previous vaccination status.

"Children 6 months to 5 years will also receive Vitamin A supplementation," the statement said.

Parents, caregivers, community and religious leaders, and all stakeholders are being encouraged to ensure that every eligible child is vaccinated at health facilities, outreach clinics, schools, trading centres, churches and Early Childhood Development Centres during the campaign period.

The Ministry has urged all stakeholders to rally behind the initiative to protect children and communities from measles and rubella.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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