South Africa: Ekurhuleni Under Lockdown - Police Launch Manhunt in Kempton Park After Eighth Murder Victim Found

16 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Reitumetse Pilane

The bodies of eight women have been discovered in Ekurhuleni between July and September, prompting an intensive police investigation. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with useful information and avoid speculation.

The SA Police Service (SAPS) is planning to "lock down" Kempton Park and surrounding locales in the coming weeks as an assembled specialist team works to find the killer or killers of eight women whose bodies have recently been discovered in the area.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday night, acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia gave a briefing on the investigation hours after another woman's body was discovered behind Club 69 in KwaThema, Springs, Ekurhuleni. The body was that of an unidentified woman in her thirties, found naked and in a state of decomposition.

High-level response

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Cachalia said a multidisciplinary team with the necessary expertise had been assembled to investigate the killings.

"The team is in place, and I can give you the assurance, based on past experience, that when it comes to such situations, the South African Police Service has the experience, the high-level expertise, to investigate cases of this kind.

"I also give you the assurance that the political leadership has a responsibility, which we will shoulder, to work with our law enforcement agencies, to ensure that the investigation continues until we get clarity, a result that the families deserve and our people expect," said Cachalia....

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