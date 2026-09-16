South Africa: Cocaine, Kidnappings and Robberies - Damning Allegations Levelled Against Joburg Metro Police

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department faces allegations of collusion with criminal syndicates, interference in cocaine cases, kidnappings and robberies, and threats against officers investigating corruption in the department.

A damning portrait of police corruption emerged at the Madlanga Commission on Monday, 15 September, when Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Internal Affairs chief Superintendent Elmarie de Beer took the stand.

De Beer outlined a pattern of alleged syndicate collusion within the ranks, identifying the Tactical Response Unit, Special Projects Unit, and K9 Unit as the department's most heavily implicated divisions.

De Beer said some officers had cultivated informal "informer" networks, with civilians acting as spotters at targeted businesses in return for rewards.

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"Based on the pattern Internal Affairs has identified, they are civilians who are typically either employed within a targeted business or stationed outside a business to observe its patterns of activity and are willing to participate in criminal activity for rewards," she said.

The criminals allegedly focused on lucrative targets: cash-heavy hardware businesses and Chinese suppliers, alongside commodities like copper, gold, diamonds, and precious stones.

"This conduct is not confined to JMPD," De Beer testified, saying cases typically involved collaboration between members of the JMPD, SAPS and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), and buyers or sellers of stolen goods. She added that Internal Affairs was aware of allegations involving JMPD officers and human trafficking or...