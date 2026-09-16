Rwanda: WASAC Seeks New Contractor for Rubavu Waste Treatment Project

WASAC Development Ltd is seeking a new contractor to complete the construction of a faecal sludge treatment plant and landfill in Rubavu Town after terminating the previous contract over poor performance.

The project is part of the Rwanda Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (RSWSSP), financed by the African Development Bank.

The government plans to use part of the financing to construct facilities in Rubavu that will treat human waste, or faecal sludge, and safely dispose of solid waste in designated landfill areas.

ALSO READ: Musanze, Karongi to get new waste treatment facilities

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The New Times highlights key things to know about the project.

Poor contractor performance led to retendering

The Rwf4.1 billion Rubavu faecal sludge treatment plant and landfill project stalled due to poor contractor performance.

Although Rwf1.1 billion was allocated to the project in 2025/26, only 6.4 per cent of the funds had been spent by the time of the Auditor General's inspection.

The contract was terminated on May 8, 2026, prompting WASAC to launch a new procurement process.

About Rwf542.9 million has been allocated in the 2026/27 fiscal year to restart the works.

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Construction to take 16 months

The works are expected to be completed within 16 calendar months, according to WASAC.

Prospective bidders are required to attend a mandatory site visit to assess the project site and its surroundings and obtain information necessary to prepare their bids.

An optional online pre-bid meeting will also be held to clarify questions related to the scope of work and tender documents.

The site visit is scheduled for September 30, while the pre-bid meeting will take place on October 2.

All bids must be accompanied by a $20,000 bid security, or its equivalent in a freely convertible currency, in the form of a bank guarantee.

The deadline for submitting bids to WASAC Development Ltd is October 27.

Capacity of treatment plant, landfill

The faecal sludge treatment plant will have a capacity of 45.7 cubic metres per day, while the landfill will be designed to handle 35.9 tonnes of non-organic solid waste daily.

The project will also include a composting facility for treating organic waste and producing organic fertiliser.

Storage areas will also be established for sorted plastics, glass and metals destined for recycling.

Other districts' waste treatment projects

Construction of the Musanze faecal sludge treatment plant and landfill is estimated to cost Rwf4.55 billion.

The facility is being developed on a 6.8-hectare site in Gacaca Sector.

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It will treat both faecal sludge and solid waste, with a capacity of 7,000 cubic metres of sludge per day and 33 tonnes of solid waste daily.

Implementation is being led by China Geo-Engineering Corporation.

The plant will handle two main waste streams: faecal sludge collected from household sanitation facilities and solid waste from households, including organic and inorganic waste.

In the 2026/27 budget, Rwf1.79 billion was allocated to the project.

Musanze District has eight sectors located on rocky terrain, where digging pit latrines is particularly challenging.

As a result, many residents use raised latrines, which tend to fill more quickly and require frequent emptying.

The Karongi and Rusizi faecal sludge treatment plants and landfills have a combined budget of Rwf4.74 billion.

The Rusizi plant alone is expected to cost Rwf2.3 billion.

Kigali sanitation projects

Phase I of the Kigali Centralised Sewerage System received Rwf3.5 billion in 2025/26, of which Rwf819 million had been spent.

Progress was slowed by poor contractor performance, leading to the termination of the contract in May 2026.

WASAC subsequently began preparations for a new procurement process to secure another contractor to resume the works.

A study and detailed design for Phase II of the Kigali Centralised Sewerage System has also been suspended because the next phase depends on the completion of Phase I.

Meanwhile, the Masaka faecal sludge treatment plant is about 90 per cent complete.

Progress was delayed by a late electricity connection.

The Kigali faecal sludge treatment plant has a total budget of Rwf14.38 billion through 2028.

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The Kigali Municipal Solid Waste Management Facilities project, which includes the Nduba sanitary landfill and auxiliary infrastructure, is budgeted at Rwf45.03 billion through 2028.

In 2025/26, Rwf11.65 billion was allocated to the project, while Rwf12.03 billion has been set aside for 2026/27.

The project covers the design, construction and upgrading of waste-handling systems in the capital.

Operational management of the existing Nduba landfill also remains a key priority.

About Rwf1.2 billion was spent in 2025/26, while Rwf1.5 billion has been allocated for 2026/27 to support daily operations and maintenance.

Gasabo to get dedicated sewerage system

The Gasabo Centralised Sewerage System, Phase I, is estimated to require Rwf116.7 billion. For 2026/27, Rwf591.3 million has been proposed for the project.

Separately, rehabilitation and upgrading of sanitation systems in the Kigali Special Economic Zone is expected to cost about $12.86 million.

The project aims to improve industrial wastewater management and environmental compliance. At least $1.4 million has been set aside for 2026/27.