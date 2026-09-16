Kenya: KAA Urges Passengers to Follow Verification Process When Retrieving Lost Items At JKIA

Nairobi — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has clarified circumstances surrounding a viral social media video showing a passenger seeking to recover a mobile phone reportedly left onboard an aircraft after arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a public advisory issued on Tuesday, KAA said it was aware of the video and acknowledged the frustration and inconvenience passengers may experience when personal belongings are misplaced during travel.

KAA, however, clarified that the interaction captured in the video involved airline personnel and not KAA staff.

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The authority said it nevertheless recognises that passengers experience the airport as part of their overall journey and has committed to working with aviation partners to ensure such interactions are handled professionally and with due regard for customer experience.

KAA said passengers seeking to collect belongings left onboard aircraft may be required to provide identification and complete relevant documentation before the items are released.

The authority explained that the verification procedures are intended to ensure recovered property is handed over to its rightful owner while maintaining security and accountability.

"KAA has engaged the airline concerned and, together with relevant aviation stakeholders, is strengthening passenger awareness on the procedures to follow when belongings are left onboard an aircraft or within the airport," the authority said.

The move is aimed at improving awareness among travellers on how to report and retrieve lost property at JKIA and other airports.

KAA urged passengers to cooperate with applicable verification procedures when recovering lost belongings.

The authority also advised travellers to seek assistance from airline or airport customer service teams whenever they require clarification on the process.

KAA reiterated its commitment to working with airport stakeholders to provide a safe, secure and customer-focused travel experience.

The clarification comes as the video involving the passenger seeking assistance to recover the mobile phone continues to circulate on social media.