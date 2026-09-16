Nigeria: 'I Paid What Was Due', Obi Rejects Anambra Debt Claim

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has challenged the state government to produce evidence that his administration left behind unpaid obligations.

He rejected a claim that the state is still servicing loans incurred during his tenure.

Obi said he left office in 2014 after settling what was due to workers, pensioners, suppliers and contractors whose claims had been processed.

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He was reacting to a statement by the state Commissioner for Finance, Izuchukwu Okafor, who said deductions were still being made from Anambra's monthly federal allocation to service loans obtained by previous administrations, including those of Obi and his successor, Willie Obiano.

Obi, who is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), responded in a video shared after the commissioner's appearance on the Voice of Ndi Anambra Podcast.

"As at the day I left office, I was not owing any salary, pension, or gratuity that Anambra state government is supposed to pay.

"I was not owing any supplier or contractor that had executed his job and his documents processed, not one. The day I left office; I paid what was due to be paid. I wasn't owing any contractors", he said.

The former governor also sought to distinguish between money belonging to the state and funds he said had been earmarked for specific projects before he handed over to Obiano.

He disclosed that about N2.1 billion was standing in an ecological fund account with First Bank at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University branch when he left office.

According to him, the money had been released by the Federal Government for a particular erosion-control project and was therefore not available for general spending.

"The day I left office, I had an account in the First Bank of Nigeria, a branch in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, an ecological fund account with a balance of about N2.1 billion," Obi said.

According to him, "I had it in the bank. And it is not included in the money I left, reason being that it was dedicated specifically for a particular erosion project that was supposed to be ongoing."

Obi said members of his administration had wanted the fund spent before the end of his tenure, but he rejected the proposal on the grounds that the government should operate as a continuum.

"My people were saying, 'let's expend this money'. But I kept telling them, government is a continuity and I want the person coming after me to succeed," he said.

He challenged anyone disputing his account of the fund to examine the relevant bank records.

"I say it again, if you go to the account, I'm going to give you the account number. I have given you the bank and the branch. If you see anything contrary to the day I left office, I will stop campaigning," he said.

The latest exchange revives a financial dispute that has followed the transition from Obi to Obiano and has resurfaced periodically over the past decade.

In 2015, the Obiano administration said it inherited about N185.1 billion in liabilities from Obi's government, while Obi's camp rejected the allegation and maintained that the former governor left substantial cash and investments and no outstanding debt.

The disagreement at the time was not limited to liabilities.

Obiano's administration disputed Obi's claim that he had handed over about N75 billion.

He said it inherited about N9 billion in cash and N26 billion in near-cash assets.

Obi's representatives rejected that account.

Official debt records also add another dimension to the argument.

The Debt Management Office's records show that Anambra had both domestic and external debt obligations around the end of Obi's tenure.

This include external debt of about $30.3 million and domestic debt of about N3.03 billion as of December 31, 2013.

Obi governed Anambra from 2006 to 2014, with his tenure interrupted after the state House of Assembly impeached him in November 2006.

He later returned to office following a court ruling and completed his tenure before handing over to Obiano on March 17, 2014.

The financial argument has remained part of the broader political contest over Obi's record in Anambra, particularly as he seeks another presidential mandate ahead of the 2027 election.

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Obi also addressed the political dimension of his disagreement with Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

He said the governor and other state governors were entitled to support whichever presidential candidate they preferred.

He said his demand was for an election in which voters, rather than governors, would determine the outcome.

"It's about over 30 governors today supporting the president. And it is politics and their rights to support whoever they want.

"I'm not urging them to support me. I am only urging them to allow free, fair and credible elections. I'm talking to the people because they have only one vote", Obi said.

He said his 2023 presidential campaign was conducted without the support of serving councillors or governors.

He argued that the same principle should apply to the 2027 contest.

"But it is the people of Nigeria that will decide, not the governors, unless they're going to write the results or rig the election, which is what I'm preaching against.

"Let it be a free, fair and credible election. Whatever the people decide, I will respect it", he said.