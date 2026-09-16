Kenya: Court Denies Bail to U.S. Fugitive Sancho Kibutu As DPP Pursues Extradition

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured the continued detention of Kenyan national Sancho Kibutu, who is wanted by the United States to face sentencing following his conviction over a fatal drunk-driving offence.

A Nairobi court on Tuesday declined Kibutu's application for bond or cash bail, allowing him to remain in custody as the DPP advances extradition proceedings to facilitate his return to the United States.

Kibutu had asked the court to release him on bond or cash bail, stating that he was willing to comply with any conditions imposed.

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He also sought additional time to respond to the DPP's extradition application after being supplied with the relevant extradition files and supporting documents.

The application was opposed by the prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu, with assistance from Principal Prosecution Counsel Njoki Kihara and Prosecution Counsels Fatma Shaban and Abdalla Lyaga.

The prosecution argued that Kibutu posed a substantial flight risk, citing the pending extradition request, the seriousness of the offence and his previous conduct of absconding from proceedings in the United States.

In its ruling, the court found that the prosecution had demonstrated compelling reasons to justify Kibutu's continued detention at Gigiri Police Station pending the hearing and determination of the extradition proceedings.

The court therefore declined to grant him bond or cash bail.

The extradition matter is scheduled for hearing on September 25, when the court will consider the proceedings seeking Kibutu's return to the United States.

Kibutu is wanted in the US following his conviction over a fatal drunk-driving offence, with American authorities seeking his return to face sentencing.

The latest ruling means he will remain in custody as the Kenyan courts determine the extradition request.