Mozambique: Almost 60 Members of Anamola Party Murdered Since August 2025

Maputo — The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), the political party led by former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, calls for deep and transparent investigation into the murders of 57 of its members since August 2025, when the party was formally created.

The latest victim of these murders was Ilídio Facitela Gustavo, Anamola mobilizer for Morrumbene district, southern province of Inhambane. He was found dead after being kidnapped by so far unknown individuals and his funeral took place on Tuesday.

Gustavo, whose body was found in Homoíne District, was one of Mondlane's witnesses for the trial scheduled at the Supreme Court. Mondlane is about to stand trial on five criminal charges related to post-election mass demonstrations. The mass demonstration he called to protest against the alleged fraudulent results of the general elections held in October 2024 started peacefully but then degenerated into rioting.

He is accused of having committed the following crimes: public apology for a crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public instigation to crime, instigation and incitement to terrorism. However, the trial, which had been scheduled for October 06, may be postponed following Mondlane's request, which is currently awaiting review by the Criminal Section of the Supreme Court.

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According to Alberto Manhique, Anamola's spokesperson, speaking to reporters on Monday, in Maputo, the number of assassinated party members has now risen to 57 with the death of Ilídio Facitela Gustavo on Saturday, adding to 436 other cases of "extreme violence" against the party.

"We have been compiling and tracking cases involving members and organizational structures that have fallen victim to lethal violence, with the number of cases recorded by the party currently reaching 57", Manhique said.

The party believes that when a witness is eliminated, justice itself loses a voice, "because that person would have had much to say and clarify in court."

"When a witness is eliminated, who benefits from such a killing? The State has been failing to protect people's lives or prevent political harassment. Anamola demands strict compliance with the law and the protection of all Mozambican citizens", he said.

According to one of the country's preeminent NGOs "Decide" Electoral Platform, these assassinations reinforce the need for an institutional response that is not limited to reacting to individual cases, "but seeks to identify patterns, hold perpetrators accountable, and prevent the recurrence of these acts."

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The organization also recorded at least 40 victims of "political violence and disproportionate use of force" by the police between May and September. From July 2025 to the present day, over 20 attacks against members of the opposition parties have been recorded.

Anamola has repeatedly denounced political harassment by the police against its members and supporters. However, the authorities remain silent, as no one has ever been held accountable in any case involving the assassination of opposition politicians, particularly those from the Anamola party.