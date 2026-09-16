South Africa: DA Demands Accountability and Transparency From Minister Gayton Mckenzie Over R20 Million Var Funding

press release

- The DA has filed a PAIA request for all records behind Minister McKenzie's R20 million transfer.

- Key VAR feasibility study documents remain outstanding despite repeated requests.

- Minister McKenzie must account for the R20 million transferred and its repayment.

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In the interest of public accountability, the Democratic Alliance (DA) submitted a Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) request to both the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and the South African Football Association (SAFA) for all documents underpinning Minister Gayton McKenzie's initial decision to transfer R20 million to SAFA to implement Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in South African soccer.

Since Minister McKenzie intervened in bringing VAR to South African soccer, serious questions remain unanswered about the decision-making and due process surrounding the transfer of R20 million. Of particular concern was the Minister's decision to transfer such a large amount to SAFA before it had provided a complete VAR feasibility study.

Over the past year, the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture has repeatedly requested that Minister McKenzie and SAFA provide all official agreements, reports, feasibility studies and other relevant documents relating to the transfer of R20 million. Despite repeated assurances that these documents would be made available to the Committee, none have been provided to date.

According to Minister McKenzie, SAFA has met its 21-day extension to submit a VAR report. It will now be seen whether Minister McKenzie will follow through on his demand that the prematurely transferred R20 million be returned to the Department.

Minister McKenzie's initial decision to transfer R20 million to SAFA, followed by his subsequent instruction that the funds be returned, raises serious concerns about the due process behind the original transfer of such a large sum - which, over the past year, could have been utilised to provide real support to the sporting federations that desperately need it.

In the interest of accountability, the DA will continue to press for transparency on the R20 million VAR funding and ensure that public money is properly accounted for.