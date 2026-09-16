South Africans Have Until 27 September to Push Back On Unfair Electricity Pricing

press release

South Africans are paying too much for electricity, and for once they have an opportunity to influence the rules before the next bill lands. The Department of Electricity and Energy has published the Revised Electricity Pricing Policy for public comment. Submissions close on 27 September 2026. The DA is urging South Africans to use this opportunity.

For years, electricity tariffs have risen faster than many household incomes and, repeatedly, faster than inflation. Families and businesses are expected to absorb higher costs while Eskom's inefficiencies, legacy costs and financial failures continue to find their way into the price of electricity. We cannot allow that to be the blueprint for the future.

The current Electricity Pricing Policy dates back to 2008, when Eskom dominated a very different electricity market. Today, South Africa has private generation, rooftop solar, electricity traders, wheeling and customers increasingly able to choose where their electricity comes from. The pricing system must change with it.

The DA supports a competitive electricity market in which consumers pay a fair price for the electricity and network services they actually use. Consumers who choose an alternative supplier should not be punished simply for reducing their dependence on Eskom. Nor should new fixed and capacity charges become a back door for recovering an inefficient cost base from consumers who are trying to use less electricity or generate some of their own.

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The DA will use the public participation process to demand:

- a full affordability and bill-impact assessment;

- strict limits and transparency around fixed and capacity charges;

- fair treatment of households and businesses with rooftop and embedded generation;

- transparent and time-limited treatment of legacy costs and negotiated pricing agreements; and

- an independent assessment of whether NERSA has the capacity to regulate the new electricity market properly.

This should not be a debate between Eskom, NERSA, government and large industry alone. Every South African electricity consumer has the right to have a say.

Comments must be submitted by 27 September 2026 to:

Director-General, Department of Electricity and Energy

For attention: Mr Joseph Maraba

Email: EPP.Comments@dee.gov.za

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Submissions should include the name and contact details of the person or organisation making the comment.

South Africans are often told what electricity will cost after the decision has been made. This time they have a chance to speak up before the rules are finalised.