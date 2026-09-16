Kenya: Ruto Accuses Uhuru of Using Orengo to Oppose Govt Projects, Predicts 2027 Landslide

Siaya — President William Ruto has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of using Siaya Governor to frustrate government programmes, urging the county leadership to focus on serving residents.

Speaking during his development tour of Siaya County on Tuesday, Ruto said the governor was elected to serve the people and should not be used as a political tool by former leaders.

Ruto questioned Uhuru's ability to challenge his administration politically, arguing that the former President failed to defeat him in the 2022 General Election.

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"I wonder how a person who has been President of Kenya and retired, instead of being a statesman, goes on to become a rebel leader and opposition leader. This is a shame," Ruto said.

He urged Kenyans to evaluate political leaders based on their development record, plans and vision rather than their previous positions.

"Let's not gamble. Let's not play trial and error with our nation by electing individuals who have no track record, agenda, plan or vision," he said.

The President said the Broad-Based Government, bringing together the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Kenya Kwanza, would secure a landslide victory in the 2027 General Election.

He described the political formation as the only one with the capacity to unite the country and deliver a practical development agenda.

Ruto criticised emerging political alliances, describing some as personal or tribal formations without clear plans for Kenya.

"Our nation is too important to be left in the hands of leaders without a plan, an agenda or a vision," he said.

Ruto's visit also focused heavily on infrastructure development, with the President announcing Sh32 billion for the construction of 400 kilometres of new roads in Siaya County.

He launched construction of the 31.8-kilometre Kalandini-Ka Elija road in Rarieda Constituency at a cost of Sh1.9 billion.

The road is expected to improve connectivity and facilitate the movement of people and goods while supporting agriculture, fishing and trade.

Ruto also announced that construction of the long-awaited 500-kilometre Lake Victoria Ring Road will begin in November 2026.

The road will connect Busia to Muhuru Bay in Migori County through Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay counties.

While inspecting works on Dhogoye Bridge in Bondo Constituency, Ruto said the Bondo-Usenge-Osieko road would also be tarmacked afresh.

The President said the government has invested Sh10 billion in the blue economy in the region, including research into fingerling technology at Kabonyo, ferry services, construction of four piers and establishment of rescue centres along Lake Victoria.

A further Sh1.5 billion has been allocated to nine fish landing sites to support the fishing industry and create wealth for communities around the lake.

Ruto later launched construction of the 20-kilometre Sihay-Bar Ober-Sega road in Ugenya Constituency.

He said the investments were part of efforts to address the infrastructure deficit that has constrained economic growth in Siaya and the wider Nyanza region.

The President also inspected construction of 340 affordable housing units at Ukwala in Ugenya Constituency.

He said the government is investing Sh28 billion in Siaya to construct 10,000 affordable housing units, 20 modern markets and student hostels with capacity for 8,000 students.

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Ruto added that 21,000 households in the county will be connected to electricity under the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity programme at a cost of Sh2.8 billion.

"We are closing the yawning infrastructure gap in Siaya County and across the wider Nyanza region through deliberate and sustained investment in roads, water, energy and other critical infrastructure," he said.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said the government was committed to addressing challenges facing Kenyans, including communities that had been marginalised by previous administrations.

He was accompanied by Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, National Treasury CS John Mbadi, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed and several MPs and other leaders.