Kenya: Siaya Governor Race Takes Shape As Oduol, Ochieng and Gumbo Declares 2027 Bid

15 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The race for the Siaya gubernatorial seat is beginning to take shape, with Ugenya MP David Ochieng, former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo and Deputy Governor William Oduol stepping up their political positioning ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ochieng has declared his intention to seek the governor's position, promising to make industrialisation, water access and tourism central to his administration.

"Siaya County is a Broad-Based Government county."

"We made a mistake by choosing one governor here. The old man has disappeared in Nairobi, riding around on a boda boda. But after the coming election, you will have a Broad-Based Government governor in the name of David Ochieng," the Ugenya MP said.

The former Rarieda MP has also thrown his weight behind President William Ruto and the Broad-Based Government, citing national government development projects in Siaya.

"Your Excellency, part of the problem we have had here is that you have a governor who has stuck to activism and cannot serve our people."

"The people of Siaya have decided: come the 10th of August 2027, I will be your Governor," Gumbo said.

Deputy Governor William Oduol has similarly backed Ruto's second-term bid, saying Siaya residents should support the Broad-Based Government.

"I want to assure you that we, as residents of Siaya, are part of the Broad-Based Government and we support William Ruto," Oduol said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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