Nigeria: Editors Raise Alarm Over Harassment, Prosecution of Journalists

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has raised concerns over the increasing harassment, intimidation and prosecution of journalists by security agencies, warning that such actions could undermine press freedom and legitimate journalism.

The Guild also called on the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NGE made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of its Standing Committee meeting held in Kano and signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh.

The editors expressed particular concern over what they described as the use of cybercrime legislation and other laws in ways that could restrict legitimate journalistic practice.

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They said freedom of the press remained a fundamental pillar of democracy and good governance, urging governments at all levels and members of the public to respect journalists and engage constructively with the media.

"Governments at all levels and members of the public should uphold and respect freedom of the press as a fundamental pillar of democracy and good governance," the Guild said.

It urged aggrieved individuals and organisations to channel complaints through the Media Ombudsman established jointly by the Newspapers Proprietors' Association of Nigeria (NPAN), NGE, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), rather than resorting to threats, intimidation or violence against journalists and media organisations.

On the 2027 elections, the editors urged the Federal and state governments to provide an enabling environment for all political parties and their candidates to campaign freely and fairly.

The Guild specifically called for lawful outdoor display of party symbols and the airing of campaign slogans, while urging INEC and other agencies involved in the election preparations to treat all political parties fairly.

"The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all other agencies involved in preparations for the 2027 general election should ensure a level playing field for all political parties, including the ruling and opposition parties, without bias or discrimination," it said.

According to the editors, fairness in the electoral process was essential to building public confidence, trust and electoral integrity.

The Guild also called on politicians and political parties to focus their campaigns on issues, avoid inflammatory rhetoric and comply with the rules governing political campaigns as preparations for the elections gather momentum.

It further urged the media to maintain the highest professional and ethical standards in their reportage, with fairness, objectivity, accuracy and factuality guiding their coverage.

On the economy, the NGE called on the Federal Government to remain steadfast in implementing its reforms while ensuring that the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians remained at the centre of its policies.

The Guild also expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of federal roads across the country, saying the situation had imposed hardship on motorists, commuters and businesses.

It urged the government to redouble efforts towards the rehabilitation, reconstruction and construction of federal roads to facilitate the movement of people and goods and stimulate economic activities.

"We are concerned about the deteriorating condition of federal roads across the country, which has imposed enormous hardship on motorists, commuters and businesses," the Guild said.

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The editors, however, commended the country's security agencies for what they described as successes recorded in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality.

The Guild called for sustained and coordinated efforts to achieve lasting peace, security and national unity.

"We commend the nation's security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality. We call for sustained and coordinated efforts to achieve lasting peace, security and national unity," it said.

The Standing Committee expressed appreciation to the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, as well as the government and people of the state, for providing an enabling environment for the meeting and for their hospitality.

The Guild reaffirmed that good governance, the welfare of the people, peace, progress and respect for democratic values remained essential pillars of a stable and prosperous society.