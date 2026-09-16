Zimbabwe: U.S.$108k Robbery Gang Arrested in Harare

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has arrested three suspected members of an armed robbery gang linked to a series of robberies in Ruwa, Rusape and Harare.

The suspects have been identified as Tinei Makaripe (47) Pungurayi Mukumbachaza and Gabriel Mukambachaza (41).

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the arrests followed an armed robbery at a company in Borders Estate, Ruwa in the early hours of Sunday.

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"On 13th September 2026 at around 0030 hours, the suspects and their accomplices, who are still at large, allegedly pounced at a company at Borders Estate, Ruwa and stole US$108 000 cash after attacking and restraining company workers," he said.

Makaripe was apprehended by company workers as he attempted to flee the scene.

"As the suspects fled, Tinei Makaripe was apprehended by workers after falling to the ground while attempting to scale the perimeter wall. He was subsequently handed over to the police," Nyathi said.

Police detectives subsequently arrested Mukumbachaza in Damofalls Phase 1, Harare, where US$4 900 was allegedly recovered from his vehicle.

The third suspect, Gabriel Mukambachaza, was arrested at his rural home in Rusape.

Police said they recovered US$5 000, two pistols, handcuffs, fuse cables, explosives and three balaclavas.

One of the firearms, a Tokarev pistol loaded with seven rounds, was allegedly stolen during an armed robbery at a steel company in Southerton, Harare, on 12 March 2026.

The second firearm was a Star pistol loaded with one round.

Police said the suspects were also being linked to at least four other armed robbery cases.

These include a January robbery at a beverages company in Rusape, where US$39 828, a Star pistol loaded with five rounds, pepper spray, handcuffs and three mobile phones were reportedly stolen.

Another robbery took place on 12 March at a steel company along Tilbury Road in Southerton, Harare, where US$14 118 in cash was allegedly stolen.

Nyathi said police were still pursuing the suspects' alleged accomplices identified as Khule Diva, Mambo Dhuterere, Kasongo and Senior Gama.

"The suspects' accomplices identified as Khule Diva, Mambo Dhuterere, Kasongo and Senior Gama are on the run," he said.

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Meanwhile, police are appealing for information following a separate murder and armed robbery in Bulawayo.

The incident occurred near a service station along JMN Nkomo Street, between Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue, on Monday.

Police said three unidentified suspects shot dead businessman Tadius Rutanhire (52) before fleeing with his bag containing US$10 000.

"The victim, who was a businessperson, had just closed his shop and was walking towards his son's vehicle which had come to pick him," Nyathi said.

Police have appealed to members of the public who may have information that could help identify the suspects to come forward.