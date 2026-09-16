Ethiopia: IGAD Council of Ministers Reviews Key Regional Developments, Challenges

14 September 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The 74th Extraordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers held in Djibouti today has reviewed key regional developments and challenges affecting the region.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Hadera Abera participated in the Extraordinary Session which reviewed key developments and challenges affecting the IGAD region.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions focused on regional peace and security, the evolving situation in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandab as well as developments in Sudan, Somalia and South Sudan, among other.

Particular attention was given to the role IGAD can play in facilitating dialogue, promoting political solutions and supporting regional peace and stability.

The session also considered the current financial and institutional situation of IGAD, underscoring the need to strengthen the organization's institutional capacity, financial sustainability and operational effectiveness to enable it to more effectively discharge its mandate and respond to emerging regional challenges.

Read the original article on ENA.

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