Uganda: Opposition's Latif Ssebagala Backs Museveni for 2031

Former Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala has said he will vote for President Museveni in the 2031 presidential election if he chooses to appear on the ballot paper.

Ssebagala made the remarks on Tuesday while appearing on Sanyuka TV, where he also explained that he is no longer affiliated with the National Unity Platform (NUP), describing himself as an independent politician.

"I am now an independent member. I left NUP a long time ago," Ssebagala said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said his support for Museveni, the leader of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), in 2031 would be guided by whether the President decides to seek another term. He added that he would still support a candidate endorsed by Museveni if the President does not return to the race.

"In 2031, through my Journey for Peace Initiative, I will vote for Museveni as President if he is on the ballot," Ssebagala said.

Ssebagala said the opposition should first examine whether it is pursuing the right political strategy and whether its activities are addressing the interests of the Ugandans it claims to represent.

"We need to first understand whether the opposition is taking the right direction. You also need to ask yourself whether the Ugandans we are fighting for are getting what they want," he said.

He argued that the results of the recent elections should force opposition politicians to reassess their approach, pointing to the NRM's continued strength at the grassroots.

"Look at the recent elections. The NRM won the majority of the LC1 chairpersons, parish and district positions, and that means many Ugandans still have hope in the NRM," Ssebagala said.

According to Ssebagala, the opposition should not assume that dissatisfaction with the government automatically translates into support for opposition parties, saying the political reality on the ground suggests that the NRM still has a substantial support base.

He went further to question whether the opposition currently has a politician capable of defeating the NRM and taking over government.

"According to my observation, there is no one in the opposition capable of taking over power," Ssebagala said.

His comments come as political discussions about Uganda's 2031 presidential race begin to emerge, despite the election being several years away.

One of the biggest developments in that debate has been Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's declaration that he intends to contest for president in 2031.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muhoozi, the Chief of Defence Forces and President Museveni's son, announced his intention to seek the presidency in August, bringing the question of succession within the NRM and the wider political implications of his bid into sharper focus.

Ssebagala said that if Museveni decides not to contest in 2031, his choice would shift to whoever the President identifies as his preferred successor.

"If Museveni does not return in 2031, I will vote for whoever he points out as his potential successor," he said.

He specifically said he would support Muhoozi if Museveni chooses his son as the person to succeed him.

"If he chooses First son, Gen Muhoozi, I will vote for him," Ssebagala said.

Ssebagala's position comes after years of movement within Uganda's opposition politics. He was previously associated with the Democratic Party before later joining NUP, where he sought to remain politically active after losing his long-held Kawempe North parliamentary seat.

His relationship with opposition politics has at times been turbulent, including disagreements over party nominations and decisions to contest elections as an independent. His latest remarks now place him firmly outside NUP while signalling support for Museveni or the President's preferred successor in the next presidential contest.

For now, Ssebagala says the bigger question for the opposition is not simply who should challenge Museveni, but whether it has a convincing political message and candidate capable of winning the confidence of Ugandans.