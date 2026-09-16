Somalia: Trump Picks Career Diplomat Kennington for Somalia Mission

Washington — U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated career diplomat Devin Kennington to serve as the next United States ambassador to Somalia, according to an official list of appointments submitted to the Senate.

"Devin Kennington, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Federal Republic of Somalia," the White House said in its announcement on Monday.

Kennington must be confirmed by the Senate before formally taking up the diplomatic post.

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If confirmed, he will succeed Richard H. Riley, who served as U.S. ambassador to Somalia from 2024 until his departure in January 2026. Riley was recalled to Washington in December 2025 as part of wider changes to U.S. diplomatic leadership under the Trump administration.

Riley, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, was sworn in as ambassador in May 2024 and formally began his assignment after presenting his credentials to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Kennington is also a career U.S. diplomat with experience in African affairs. His previous assignments include service in Djibouti and work in the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, including responsibility for issues involving the Democratic Republic of Congo and the wider Great Lakes region.

He has also held consular assignments, including serving as vice consul in São Paulo, Brazil, and working in Hong Kong.

The nomination comes as Washington manages its diplomatic and security engagement with Somalia amid continued operations against al-Shabaab and Islamic State-linked militants, political tensions within the country and discussions over international support for African Union peacekeeping forces.

The United States has conducted repeated air strikes against militant targets in Somalia and remains one of the country's most important international security partners.

Kennington's nomination was submitted alongside several other diplomatic appointments, including nominees for U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Haiti and several Caribbean countries.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to consider the nomination before it can advance to a vote by the full Senate. No confirmation hearing date has been announced.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)