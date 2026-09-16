Congo-Kinshasa: Rwanda, DR Congo Officials to Meet in Geneva Over Washington Accords Implementation

Officials from Rwanda and DR Congo are set to meet in Geneva on September 16-17 for the seventh meeting of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism (JSCM) for the implementation of the Washington Accords.

Officials did not disclosed details of the items on Wednesday's agenda.

The meeting comes after the two countries agreed at their previous JSCM session on August 12-13 to advance two initiatives aimed at strengthening the monitoring and verification of the implementation of the Washington Accords on the ground.

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Rwanda and DR Congo requested the United States to consider the two undisclosed initiatives and provide feedback at their next JSCM meeting.

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The Washington Accords of December 4, 2025 reaffirm the commitments made by Rwandan and Congolese foreign ministers under the June 27, 2025 Peace Agreement, particularly on the neutralisation of the FDLR and Rwanda's lifting of defensive measures against the threat. The JSCM was established to help coordinate and monitor the implementation of these security commitments between the two countries.

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The sixth JSCM meeting was held in Geneva on August 12-13 and also saw DR Congo present its Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) plan for the FDLR and respond to questions from members of the mechanism.

Participants subsequently held a virtual session with the UN security mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) to draw on its operational experience in conducting DDR programmes in the region.

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The parties also agreed to hold a trilateral planning conference in October, which will culminate in a revised Operations Order to guide their coordinated efforts.

The talks come as key security commitments under the Washington peace process remain unresolved, particularly the neutralization of the FDLR by DR Congo which is a key component.

Despite months into the process, the FDLR continued to operate alongside Congolese forces (FARDC) on frontlines in eastern DR Congo.

ALSO READ: Former FDLR 'Colonel' on how militia funds its operations

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More recently, on September 8, more than 50 members of the FDLR and other militias were voluntarily repatriated to Rwanda and taken to the Mutobo Demobilisation Centre in Musanze District, together with 69 dependants. Some had surrendered to MONUSCO, while others surrendered to the AFC/M23 movement.

They followed another cohort that had been discharged from Mutobo two days later.

On September 10, up to 416 former members of armed groups based in DR Congo, civilians associated with the militias and their dependants were discharged from Mutobo centre.

comprising 130 former members of the FDLR and other armed groups, 79 civilians who had closely collaborated with the militias and 207 dependants, including 143 school-age children ready to begin or resume nursery and primary education.

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The FDLR remains a central security concern for Rwanda because of its links to forces responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. The UN- and US-sanctioned militia has operated in eastern DR Congo for decades and has launched attacks on Rwanda and led violence targeting Banyamulenge and communities Tutsi communities in DR Congo.